The nationwide strike embarked upon by judiciary workers since Tuesday is continuing indefinitely despite the meeting of their leaders with those of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday.

The strike declared to protest against the denial of judiciary its financial autonomy status by the executive arm of government has shut down all courts across the nation for the third day on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that officials of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), the umbrella union of the striking workers, would be holding a crucial meeting with the NBA leadrship in a bid to resolve the crisis on Thursday.

This newspaper also reported that JUSUN leadership would also be subsequently meeting with Nigerian governors, at a yet-to-be announced date.

The meeting between JUSUN and NBA delegations held for over one hour at the national secretariat of the lawyers’ association, the NBA House, in Abuja, on Thursday.

Heads of both delegations then addressed a joint-press conference where they informed journalists that they had resolved to embark on meetings with the other stakeholders particularly the state governors and representatives of the federal government to find a solution to the problem.

Asked if the strike would be suspended while discussions with stakeholders continued, the National Treasurer of JUSUN, Jimoh Musa, who led the union’s delegation, said, “The strike continues until we meet, discuss and achieve our demands, then we will end the industrial action.”

On his part, the 1st Vice President, John Aikpokpo-Martins, who stood in for the NBA president, Olumide Akpata, decried what he described as the silence of the federal government over the matter.

“I will like to say that there is a silence of the federal government over the ongoing strike by judiciary workers. It is unfortunate. JUSUN gave a 21-day ultimatum over the strike and the government did nothing to aver it,” Mr Aikpokpo-Martins said.

JUSUN had declared the strike to press for entrenchment of financial autonomy for the judiciary at all levels.

The strike ,which started on Tuesday, has paralysed al Nigerian courts.

The strike had continued after a delegation of JUSUN met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, in a bid to resolve the crisis on Tuesday.

