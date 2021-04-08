ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Wednesday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in 11 states. Also, no new death was recorded from the virus for the sixth consecutive day across the country.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Wednesday night.

With no deaths in the past six days, the fatality toll in the country has remained 2,058 in total.

The 110 new cases are higher than the 58 infections recorded a day earlier.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 163, 440, according to the NCDC data.

In the past one week, there has been a further decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 200. Daily infections averaged over 1,000 between December 2020 and February 2021.

Specifics

The 110 new cases were reported from 11 states – Lagos (24), Yobe (24), FCT (16), Bayelsa (10), Rivers (10), Kaduna (10),Nasarawa (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Edo (3),and Plateau(1).

Lagos and Yobe had the highest figure with 24 new cases each on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria has recovered after treatment.

According to the NCDC, over 153,788 patients have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, about 8, 000 infections are still active in the country.

Nigeria about a month ago commenced the vaccination of its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it received almost four million doses of through the COVAX facility, a UN backed arrangement.

Almost a million Nigerians have received jabs of the Oxford vaccine, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).