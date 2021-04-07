ADVERTISEMENT

In continuation of a steady run of low figures, Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 58 new cases of COVID-19. Nigeria also recorded zero fatalities from the highly infectious disease for the fifth consecutive day.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday night.

With no deaths in the past five days, the fatality toll in the country has remained 2,058 in total.

The 58 new cases from 11 states on Tuesday, which is lower than the 135 recorded a day earlier, raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 163,388, according to the NCDC data.

In the past one week, there has been a further decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 200. Daily infections averaged over 1,000 between December 2020 and February 2021.

Specifics

The 58 new cases were reported from 11 states – Lagos (32), Kaduna (5), Enugu (4), Kano (4), Edo (3), FCT (3), Osun (3), Abia (1), Bauchi (1), Gombe (1), and Rivers (1).

Lagos had the highest figure with 32 new cases on Tuesday followed by Kaduna and Enugu with 5 and 4 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.8 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 153,630 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, about 8,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria about a month ago commenced the vaccination of its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it received almost four million doses of through the COVAX facility, a UN backed arrangement.

Priority is being given to health workers while interested Nigerians have been asked to register online to be vaccinated.

The vaccines have been shared among the states.

Almost a million Nigerians have received jabs of the Oxford vaccine, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Nigerian government on Tuesday received another 100,000 doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccines from India. The Covishield vaccine is a brand of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine.

The 100,000 vaccines will boost the number of Nigerians to be vaccinated by about 50,000, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said at the committee’s weekly briefing on Tuesday.