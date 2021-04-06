ADVERTISEMENT

Armed bandits have killed eight persons in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened fire on a bus and a truck carrying firewood, killing five people.

Mr Aruwan gave the names of those killed as Alfred Makinde, who was the driver of the bus, Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar, Dauda and Abdulrasheed Musa.

He said three persons were also injured in the attack and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

He gave their names as Murtala Ibrahim, Ali Manager and Abdullahi.

Mr Aruwan further said bandits also barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis of Kajuru LGA and shot at a truck, killing the driver.

He said in another attack in Kachia LGA, bandits invaded a herders settlement in Inlowo village, and killed one Ibrahim Haruna, before carting away 180 cows.

He further explained that at Akilbu village in Kachia LGA, bandits shot at a vehicle, injuring two persons.

The commissioner gave their names as Mansur Ibrahim and Muhammadu Aminu. He said Mansur Ibrahim later died in a hospital while Muhammadu Aminu is still receiving treatment.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and sent his condolences to the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.

“He also wished the injured a quick recovery,” he said

He said the security agencies are conducting operations at identified locations in the general area.

Kaduna is one of the North-west states most affected by bandits attack. Other states that suffer from similar attacks include Katsina and Zamfara.

The attacks have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the states.