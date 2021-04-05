ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Easter Sunday reported zero deaths from COVID-19, the third consecutive day nobody died of complications from the highly infectious disease.

With no deaths in the past 72 hours, the fatality toll in the country remains 2, 058 in total.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 82 new cases in eight states on Sunday.

The new tally raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 163,195 according to the NCDC data.

In the past one week, there has been a further decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 200.

Specifics

The 82 new cases were reported from eight states- Lagos (33), Yobe (15), Abia (11), Rivers (10), Imo (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Katsina (2), and Osun (2).

Lagos had the highest figure on Sunday with 33 new cases followed by Yobe and Abia with 15 and 11 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 151,998 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, about 10,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria about a month ago commenced the vaccination of its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it received almost four million doses of through the COVAX facility, a UN backed arrangement.

Priority is being given to health workers while interested Nigerians have been asked to register online to be vaccinated.

Top public officials including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly to drive vaccine acceptance among citizens.

The vaccines have been shared among the states according to the disease burden among the priority groups.

Almost a million Nigerians have received jabs of the Oxford vaccine, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).