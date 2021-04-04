ADVERTISEMENT

The embattled chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, has claimed that contrary to the content of a circulated video, he was a victim of an assault by people who chanted “secessionist and sectional slogans.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Umar was caught on video assaulting a security guard at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja.

The security guard, Clement Sargwak, later told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Umar assaulted him because he told the public official that he parked wrongly and would need to remove his vehicle from where he parked.

Mr Umar, however, told PRNigeria that the video in circulation did not reveal the true situation of what happened.

He did not deny asking the CCT spokesperson to issue a statement blaming the mob attack on him on ‘Biafran boys,’ a statement condemned by many Nigerians for targeting a particular ethnic group. In his interview with PRNigeria, Mr Umar appeared to double down on his claim.

“Therefore, when I was accosted by the Plaza guard in a very rude manner on arriving there, I had maintained my accustomed decorum before I was drawn into an unnecessary altercation and subsequently assaulted, with this degenerating into an attack and injury by a mob that was chanting secessionist and sectional slogans,” he said.

