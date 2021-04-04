Daily deaths from COVID-19 have declined in Nigeria in the past two weeks with no fatalities recorded from the disease in the past 48 hours.

The fatality toll in the country remains 2,058 in total with no deaths from the disease on Saturday as it was a day earlier.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 50 new cases in six states on Saturday.

The new tally raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 163,113, according to the NCDC data.

In the past one week, there has been a further decline in new cases as daily infections have fallen below 200. During the worst phase of the pandemic in Nigeria, between December 2020 and February 2021, Nigeria recorded an average daily infection of over 1,000 cases.

The NCDC data indicates that Africa’s most populous nation has gone past the worst phase of the pandemic although experts warns it might be too early to celebrate.

Specifics

The 50 new cases were reported from six states – Lagos(27), Plateau (11), Bayelsa (7), Gombe (3), Nasarawa (1) and Ekiti (1).

Lagos had the highest figure on Saturday with 27 new cases followed by Plateau and Bayelsa with 11 and 7 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 163,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 151,853 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, about 10, 000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Nigeria, about a month ago, commenced the vaccination of its citizens with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine it received almost four million doses of through the COVAX facility, a UN backed arrangement.

Priority is being given to health workers while interested Nigerians have been asked to register online to be vaccinated.

Top public officials including President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated publicly to drive vaccine acceptance among citizens.

The vaccines have been shared among the states according to the disease burden among the priority groups.

Almost a million Nigerians have received jabs of the Oxford vaccine, according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

ADVERTISEMENT