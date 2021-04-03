A member of the House of Representatives, Haruna Maitala, is dead.
A family member confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday morning.
He died in a road accident along Bade-Gitata road Friday night on his way to Jos.
He died alongside his son, driver and security aide, who were all in the vehicle, our source said.
