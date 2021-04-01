Unknown gunmen on Wednesday killed three police officers attached to former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo adding to an already worrisome trend.

Mr Soludo, a professor of econometrics, is an aspirant under the All Progressives Grand Alliance for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The incident, it was gathered occurred around 5.30 p.m., at the Civic Centre in his hometown of Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, during a political gathering.

Others were injured during the attack. But Mr Soludo, who was said to be the convener of the political meeting, escaped unhurt.

However, a commissioner for Public Utilities in the state, Emeka Ezenwanne, who attended the meeting, was kidnapped by the gunmen, a witness said.

The witness told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, “a couple of minutes ago, unknown gunmen disrupted an interactive session between Isuofia youths and a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo at the town’s civic centre.

“Three policemen were shot dead in the meeting.”

He said Mr Soludo had left the state immediately after the incident took place. “Nobody is safe here again,” he added.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said he was not aware of the number of casualties.

“The incident happened at a political gathering at Isuofia. But as at (of) this night (Wednesday), I’m still gathering information about the incident,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Mr Soludo’s aide, Pauly Onyeka, said the former CBN governor was safe.

According to him, Mr Soludo was safely whisked out of the event venue.

He confirmed that the former CBN chief was holding an interactive session with youths of his community in Isuofia when the gunmen struck.

Mr Onyeka, a former House of Assembly member, did not disclose Mr Soludo’s current location, after the attack.

It is not clear, for now, if the attack was politically motivated.

The slain police officers add to the increasing number of security operatives killed in deadly attacks lately around Nigeria, especially in the country’s South-east and South-south regions.

Three police officers, for instance, were brutally killed on Tuesday in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, while four officers are still missing.

