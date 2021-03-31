ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives of Operation Puff Adder II have rescued eight kidnapped victims in Giwa, Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in statement shared by the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs , Samuel Aruwan, on his facebook page on Wednesday and attributed to the police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Jalige.

According to the statement, men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Police Command ,on Monday, while on a routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits with some of their victims.

It said on sighting the operatives, the bandits ran away, abandoning their victims and one AK49 rifle.

“In the process eight (8) victims were rescued unhurt including a female namely; (1) Bala Ibrahim (2) Ede Gloria f Ebonyi State (3) Japheth Sani M Kebbi State (4) Kinsley Edgbue Delta State (5) Anthony Okafor,Anambra State (6) Gabriel Agu Anambra State (7) Chibuzo Nwokorie Anambra state (8)Ifenyi Samuel Enugu State.

“The victims later stated that they were abducted along Zaria –Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 29th February 2021 in route Delta state.

“However, the victims are currently receiving medical attention in preparation for reunion with their respective families. Meanwhile hot pursued of the fleeing bandits is ongoing.

“The Kaduna Police Command under the leadership of CP UM Muri is in appreciation of the gesture and robust support rendered by the Inspector General of Police for deploying men and resources to compliment the efforts of the Command in tackling armed Banditry in the state.

“In another development, the combined team of FIB, STS, TIU FHQ Abuja and the Operation Yaki of Kaduna Command intercepted a Toyota Highlander vehicle with Reg.No LGT 582 JL around Saminaka forest of Lere LGA of Kaduna state.

“The occupants on sensing danger posed by the officers immediately started shooting at the operatives who equally countered the firing in which they succeeded in injuring the suspects, namely;

(1) James Dung ‘M’ 30yrs

(2) Joseph Oradboth of Jos town, Plateau state.

“On the spot search of the vehicle was conducted and the following dangerous weapons were recovered;

(1) Eight (8) SMG Rifle

(2) One (1) Beretta Pistol

(3) Eleven (11) AK47 Magazines

(4) Fifty rounds of 7.62x39mm live ammunitions.

“The suspects were rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching hospital where one of them was confirmed dead.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the matter has been launched and the remaining suspect confessed to be transporting the arms and ammunitions to bandits In Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina States.

“Similarly, on the same date the Command received information from Ladduga through DPO Kachia that some suspected rustled cows were seen in possession of one Ibrahim Musa ‘M’ 35yrs and Kabiru Musa ‘M’ 18yrs all of Ladduga Village of Kachia LGA Kaduna State.