President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel to London for medical check up, his office has said.

Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina in a statement Monday night said the president will travel on Tuesday and will return in about a fortnight.

Mr Buhari and members of his immediate family routinely travel for medical treatment in the UK as Nigerian hospitals battle with inadequate equipment and inadequate funding.

The president’s latest trip was announced on the same day residents doctors across the country announced they would commence an indefinite strike on Thursday due to nonpayment of some allowances.

Read Mr Adesina’s full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI BILLED FOR ROUTINE MEDICAL CHECK-UP IN LONDON

President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

March 29, 2021