ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo will participate virtually in the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, contrary to the announcement by the organisers that they would appear in person at the event in Kano.

Mr Osinbajo cited weather conditions for his own change of plans.

His media aide, Laolu Akande, in a statement, on Monday, said Mr Osinbajo would participate and celebrate the 69th birthday of Mr Tinubu virtually from Abuja.

He said Mr Osibanjo was scheduled to fly to Kano Monday morning until the weather conditions aborted his travel plans.

He will, however, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, join the colloquium virtually from the Presidential Villa.

The colloquium, billed to start at 11 a.m. was rescheduled to 12:30 p.m. The event seeks to discuss peace-building and national cohesion as tools for growth and prosperity in Africa.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is hosting the event at the Kano Coronation Hall, and is being attended by top APC leaders, including the acting National Chair of the party, Mai-Mala Buni.

The President of Liberia, George Weah, former President of Sierra Leone, Ernest Koroma, and Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Finda Koroma, are also speakers at the event.

The colloquium is being held under the theme “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth.”

Other speakers at the colloquium are Dani Rodrick, Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy; Funmi Olonisakin, Professor of Security, Leadership & Development at King’s College, London; Amaka Anku, Practice Head, Africa Eurasia Group; Mohamed Yahya, Resident Representative in Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Charity Namsoh, Founder/CEO, HoP Africa.

The speakers are essentially policymakers, mediators, innovators, security experts, thought-leaders, academics and individuals in governance.

“Through its rich selection of speakers across different sectors, the colloquium seeks to bring relevant discussions and solutions towards national growth in Nigeria and Africa.

“The Bola Tinubu Colloquium is an avenue to bring to fore rich debate and intellectual discussions to project the future of Nigeria and Africa,” a statement from the organisers said.

According to the organisers, the colloquium is a platform for sharing knowledge, experience and information around socio-economic and governance issues.