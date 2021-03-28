ADVERTISEMENT

A special investigation task sorce set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, arrived Makurdi, Benue State capital, on Sunday.

This is in continuation of the ongoing investigation into the reported attempted murder of Governor Samuel Ortom, the spokesperson of the police, Frank Mba, said.

He said the team consisting of operatives from the Tactical Investigation Units of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) is led by Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police.

Others on the team are “experienced, crack detectives with specialised competencies in crime scene investigation and reconstruction, ballistics, fingerprint analysis and other core areas of forensics.

“The Team is expected to take over and consolidate all on-going investigation into the incident. The Team is also expected to investigate all angles of the reported attack with a view to ensuring that all persons empirically linked to the incident are apprehended and brought to book.

“Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police has charged the team to be professional, thorough and clinical in their investigations. They are expected to liaise and work with the Benue State Police Command and other relevant members of the law enforcement community to ensure that they deliver on their mandate,” Mr Mba said.

Mr Ortom was reportedly attacked last Saturday around his farm at Tyo-Mu Community, about 20 kilometres from Makurdi, the state capital.

According to Mr Ortom, he was inspecting the farm when cattle herders dressed in black outfits ambushed him and his security personnel.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the attack and called for an “open and transparent investigation” of the attack, saying “whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law.”

The Inspector General of Police, on Sunday, ordered investigation into the incident.