After a few days of respite, Nigeria recorded five deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

For six of the past nine days, nobody died from the highly infectious disease.

The five deaths on Thursday, however, raised the total fatalities in the country to 2,036.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night.

Also, in continuation of a steady run of low infection figures, the country recorded 97 new cases under 24-hours, one of the lowest daily figures this year.

The new figure raised the total number of infections in the West African nation to 162,275.

In the past one week, daily infections have fallen below 300.

Specifics

The 97 new cases were reported from 15 states: Lagos-50, Kaduna-12, FCT-10, Bayelsa-8, Imo-3, Kwara-3, Bauchi-2, Osun-2, Akwa Ibom-1, Edo-1, Kano-1, Ogun-1, Oyo-1, Plateau-1, Zamfara-1.

Lagos had the highest figure with 50 new cases on Thursday followed by Kaduna and the FCT with 12 and 10 new cases respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.7 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria has recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC, a total of 149, 882 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 11,000 infections are still active in the country.

Vaccination

Over 200,000 Nigerians have received jabs from the nearly 4 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that were shipped to the country earlier this month by the Vaccines Global Access facility – COVAX.

Nigeria is also expecting 41 million doses through the African Union.

The West African nation aims to vaccinate approximately 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

Only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated.

To achieve this, authorities said the vaccine roll-out will be in four phases, starting with health workers, frontline workers, COVID-19 rapid response team, laboratory network, policemen, petrol station workers and strategic leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has not recorded any major side effect from the vaccines, officials have said.