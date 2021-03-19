ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen people have been killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The statement was based on an operational feedback to the state government by the security forces operating in the state.

According to Mr Aruwan, armed bandits killed one Irmiya Godwin as he and his brother were returning from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Mr Irmiya’s brother escaped the attack.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed 10 persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.”

Those killed were listed as:

– Esther Bulus

– Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther)

– Lami Bulus

– Aliyu Bulus

– Monday Joseph

– Geje Abuba

– Wakili Filibus

– Yakubu Ali.

– Dije Waziri

– Joseph Ibrahim

The injured are:

– Cecilia Aku

– Yakubu Idi

– Godiya Saleh

– Moses Adamu.

Mr Aruwan said the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

He further said there was an attack on Masaka village in Chikun local government area.

“One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured. Troops mobilised to the location to eventually repel the attack.

“Similarly, armed bandits killed one Zakka Pada in Kurmin Kaduna of Chikun local government area, and left one Pada Dalle injured.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending condolences to their families. He wished the injured citizens quick recovery.”