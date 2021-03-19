ADVERTISEMENT

There were no fatalities recorded from COVID-19 in Nigeria on Thursday as the steady run of low daily infection figures continues.

Infection figures in Nigeria have remained low in the past three weeks with 135 new cases recorded from 16 states on Thursday.

The new daily figure is lower than the 187 on Wednesday. The 120 new cases reported Sunday was the lowest figure this year in Nigeria

Thursday’s figure raised the total number of infections in the country to 161,409.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night.

According to the data, no fatality was recorded Thursday, the second time this year. Nobody died from the contagious disease on Sunday.

The total death tally in the country remains 2,027.

Daily deaths from COVID-19 have dropped a bit in the past few days, asides from Wednesday when six people died.

Specifics

The 135 new cases were reported from 16 states – Lagos (41), Imo (20), Ogun (14), FCT (10), Kebbi (11), Rivers (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Plateau (4), Ebonyi (3), Kaduna (3), Kano (3), Osun (3), Oyo (2), Ekiti (1), Gombe (1), and Nasarawa (1).

Lagos had the highest figure on Thursday with 41 new cases followed by Imo and Ogun with 20 and 14 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 161,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 146,890 people have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 12,000 infections are still active in the country.