A police officer has been confirmed dead after some gunmen on Thursday attacked a police patrol team in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Tochukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said the attack occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on a road junction called Okacha in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

“The hoodlums numbering over twenty with three Sienna buses and motorcycles engaged the police in a gun-duel which lasted for over 30 mins before reinforcements from the state headquarters, forcing the hoodlums to escape.

“As a result, two police operatives sustained gunshot injuries and (were) rushed to the hospital for medical attention where one was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” the statement said.

The commissioner of police in the state visited the scene of the attack, the statement said, adding that the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The latest attack adds to the number of such attacks lately against the police in Nigeria, especially in the South-east and the South-south region.