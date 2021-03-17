ADVERTISEMENT

An Italian court has declared Shell, Eni and their managers all acquitted in the controversial Malabu scandal.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that they were all acquitted by the court on Wednesday.

The Malabu scandal involved the transfer of about $1.1 billion by Shell and ENI through the Nigerian government to accounts controlled by a former Nigerian petroleum minister, Dan Etete.

From accounts controlled by Mr Etete, about half the money ($520 million) went to accounts of companies controlled by Aliyu Abubakar, popularly known in Nigeria as the owner of AA oil.

Anti-corruption investigators and activists suspect he fronted for top officials of the Goodluck Jonathan administration as well of officials of Shell and ENI.

The transaction was authorised in 2011 by Mr Jonathan through some of his cabinet ministers and the money was payment for OPL 245, one of Nigeria’s richest oil blocks.

Although Shell and ENI initially claimed they did not know the money would end up with Mr Etete and his cronies, evidence later showed that the claim was false.

Shell, Eni, Mr Etete, Mr Aliyu and several officials of the oil firms are being prosecuted in Italy for their roles in the scandal.

Lanre Suraj, Chair of the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), whose organisation has been monitoring the trial, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon that anti-corruption activists monitoring the case would soon release a statement about the development.

Details shortly…