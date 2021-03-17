The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Dibu Ojerinde.

A statement posted on the commission’s website on Wednesday said Mr Ojerinde was arrested on Monday and being held on a remand warrant for allegedly misappropriating N900 million.

It added that Mr Ojerinde allegedly perpetrated the fraud as JAMB registrar from April 10, 2012 to August 1, 2016 and the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO) between 1999 and 2007.

The commission said the suspect has, since his arrest, been answering questions on allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion, making false statements, and awarding fraudulent contracts to untraceable shell companies.

The statement reads in part, “Professor Ojerinde, who was arrested on March 15, 2021, in Abuja, by operatives of ICPC, is alleged to have committed multiple frauds while heading JAMB and the National Examination Council (NECO).

“He has been detained by the commission for questioning over allegations of multiple identities, abuse of office, money laundering, tax evasion and making false statements to public officials.

“The former JAMB boss is also being questioned by the commission for allegedly awarding fraudulent contracts to shell companies which cannot be traced.

“He was alleged to have awarded contracts for the supply of pencil and eraser at the cost of N450 million each, to Double 07 Concept Limited and Pristine Global Concept Limited, respectively, between 2013 and 2014 while heading JAMB.

“There is no evidence to show that the items which are examination materials were supplied as the contractors cannot be found.”

The anti-corruption agency said similar contracts were allegedly awarded to Solid Figures Limited, Holywalk Limited and other companies for various sums without any trace of executions.

Charges to be filed

“Professor Ojerinde is being held on a remand warrant and will soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation,” the statement added.

Asset forfeiture

It will be recalled that the commission announced in April 2020 that it had obtained an order of interim of forfeiture of some assets linked to Mr Ojerinde.

In a public announcement published in a national daily paper, the commission said the seizure of the properties followed an ongoing investigation against the ex-JAMB registrar’s “excessive” properties.

“The commission is investigating a matter involving Prof Dibu Ojerinde of Faculty of Education, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife, Osun State; wherein certain Immovable properties owned by the said Dibu Ojerinde,” the publication said.

The commission said it believed that the immovable assets owned by Mr Ojerinde were excessive, having regard to his income and other relevant circumstances.

The ICPC said the seizure of the assets is in pursuant to section 45(4)(a)-(b) of the Commission’s 2000 Offence Act.

It added, “The immovable properties owned controlled by Mr Ojerinde either by himself or through his attorneys, agents, and proxies listed under, are seized.”

The commission listed the assets as:

a) Trillion Learning Centre along Yidi Road Ilorin Kwara State.

b) MRS filling station, Sango Road Ilorin Kwara State.

c) Sound Bar Club House located at GRA Ilorin Kwara State.

d) Kiddies Cove Educare located at Buddon close, GRA Ilorin Kwara state

e) Cheng Marble factory, Ganmo Ilorin Kwara State.

f) 5 bedroom detached duplex located at House no 42 EFAB city Abuja Estate.

g) 4 bedroom bungalow located at House no 7 EFAB city Estate Abuja.

h) 5 bedroom detached duplex located at House no 46 EFAB city Abuja Estate.

i) one unit of two bedrooms semidetached bungalow located at House no 9 EFAB City Estate Abuja.

j) three-bedroom bungalow located at House no 4 Kadu Estate Abuja.

k) Parkan filling station located along Ife road Ibadan Oyo State.

l) Oke-Afin Hostel located opposite Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Ogbomosho Oyo state.

m) 1 unit of three bedroom bungalow located at House 4 Achimota phase 2 Accra Ghana.