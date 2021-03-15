ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said some pupils and teachers have been kidnapped in a primary school in Rema in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the incident occurred at an LEA Primary School in the area.

“The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible,” he said.

This is the second mass kidnap in the state in a week.

About 39 students and staff members were confirmed kidnapped at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of the state, Thursday night.

While the state government on Friday claimed 180 persons were rescued during the attack, it said 39 students were unaccounted for.

Mr Aruwan restated the efforts of the security agencies in securing the release of those in captivity.

Also, about 307 students of Government Science Secondary school in Ikara, Ikara local government area of the state, were rescued from bandits who attempted to kidnap them on Saturday night.

According to Mr Aruwan, the military and police are still on the trail of the armed bandits.

It should be noted that the kidnap in Rema is the fifth mass abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria within four months.

Hundreds of students had been kidnapped in Kankara college, Kastina state; Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State and Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State.