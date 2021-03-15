ADVERTISEMENT

There were no fatalities recorded from COVID-19 in Nigeria on Sunday as the country reported its lowest daily infection in five months.

The 120 new cases on Sunday are lower than this year’s lowest daily tally of 195 new cases recorded about a fortnight ago. The figure is the lowest since October 22, 2020, when there were just 37 new infections.

Sunday’s figure is also slightly lower than the 205 reported a day earlier and has raised the total number of infections in the country to 160,657.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night.

According to the data, no fatality was recorded on Sunday for the first time this year.

The total death tally in the country remains 2,013.

Four people died from the disease on Saturday.

Specifics

The 120 new cases were reported from 14 states – Lagos (32), Rivers (25), Kaduna (20), Bayelsa (13), Kano (7), Jigawa(5), Borno (5), Abia (4), Oyo (3), Plateau (2), FCT (1), Ogun (1) Nasarawa (1) and Imo (1).

Lagos had the highest figure on Sunday with 32 new cases followed by Rivers and Kaduna with 25 and 20 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the over 160,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 145,399 have recovered after treatment.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.

Last Friday, Nigeria commenced the vaccination of its citizens after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines.

Priority is being given to health workers and other essential service providers.