In continuation of a steady run of low figures that began almost three weeks ago, Nigeria on Saturday recorded 205 new COVID-19 infections in 15 states, according to health authorities.

The new figure, one of the lowest since the beginning of this year, raised the total number of infections in the country to 160,537.

This is according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night.

After reporting an average of 1,000 infections daily between December 2020 and January, infection figures have relatively reduced with daily cases hovering between 195 and 709 in the past three weeks.

The 195 cases last Saturday are the lowest reported since August 31, 2020, when there were 138 new infections.

While Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily infection figures have significantly reduced, the death tally from the disease has continued to rise indicating that the country is not yet out of the woods.

About 2,013 deaths have now been recorded in the country after four more people died on Saturday, according to NCDC data.

Specifics

The 205 new cases were reported from 15 states – Ondo (33), Lagos (25), FCT (22), Bauchi (21), Akwa Ibom (15), Kaduna (14), Katsina (13), Ogun (13), Rivers (11), Edo (8), Ekiti (4), Imo (4), Kano (3), Nasarawa (2), and Niger (2).

Ondo had the highest figure on Saturday with 33 new cases followed by Lagos and the FCT with 25 and 22 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.6 million tests.

More than two-thirds of the 160,537 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

According to NCDC data published Monday night, a total of 144,714 have so far been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, over 18,000 infections are still active in the country.

Last Friday, Nigeria commenced the vaccination of its citizens after receiving almost four million doses of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccines.

Priority is being given to health workers and other essential service providers.