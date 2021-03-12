A total of 180 persons have been rescued after gunmen attacked and undertook mass abductions in a federal college in Kaduna State Thursday night, the state government has said.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said many of the rescued victims were students but “several students” are still missing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnap, the latest in a series of mass kidnapping of students from a school.

Full statement.

KDSG Security Update: Friday 12th March 2021

180 rescued, several students missing following attack at Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA

Troops of the Nigerian Army in the early hours of today, Friday, 12th March 2021 rescued 180 citizens, many of them students, at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The armed bandits in large number had attacked the institution at around 11:30pm on Thursday and kidnapped several students and staff.

The armed bandits broke into the institution by breaching a perimeter fence. They then encroached about 600 meters to attack the first facility.

The Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on receiving a distress call, alerted the 1 Division Nigerian Army and the Air Training Command of the Nigerian Air Force.

Troops of the Nigerian Army immediately moved to the school and engaged the armed bandits accordingly.

The troops successfully rescued 180 citizens; 42 female students, eight staff and 130 male students. However, about 30 students, a mix of males and females, are yet to be accounted for.

Some of the rescued students were injured and presently receiving medical attention at a military facility.

Pictures of some of the rescued persons, and the broken perimeter fence, are attached to this update.

Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops for their swift response and the rescue of the 180 citizens. He also wished the injured students a speedy recovery.

As at the time of this update, a combined team of Army, Air Force, Police and DSS troops are conducting an operation to track the missing students.

Citizens will be updated on emerging developments.

Signed

Samuel Aruwan

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.