Gunmen on Friday attacked a school in Kaduna State, kidnapping some students.
The attack on the Federal College of Forestry occurred in the early hours of Friday.
The exact number of students kidnapped could not be ascertained at the time of this report.
However, the spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the attack and abduction to Channels Television.
Mr Jalige said the number of students kidnapped could not be confirmed yet but the police have now secured the area.
ALSO READ: How we are fighting insecurity in Kaduna – El-Rufai
Mass kidnapping of students from schools is becoming a norm in Northern Nigeria. Similar kidnappings have occurred in states such as Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, Yobe and Niger State.
Details later…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post