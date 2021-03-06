ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 204 officers to new formations across the country, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The redeployment, which sources said was effected on March 5, came the same day the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, was confirmed and elevated to the rank of lieutenant general.

The redeployment came a day after the Nigerian Air Force announced a similar exercise.

Out of the 204 officers redeployed, 120 are generals.

Out of the 120 generals, 68 are major generals while the other 52 are brigadier generals.

Others affected were 31 colonels, nine lieutenant colonels, 25 majors, 13 captains and five lieutenants.

Notable amongst the generals redeployed are C. C. Okonkwo, a major general, who was in charge of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State and now transferred to the Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee as a Group Managing Director.

Another major general, D.C. Onyemulu, replaces Mr Okonkwo as the commander, Operation Safe Haven.

Most of the affected officers are expected to resume at theire duty posts March 10.

Rising insecurity

The redeployment of the officers is coming amidst rising cases of Boko Haram attacks on army formations in the North-east region, banditry in the North-west and crimes and killings across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after an ambush by the terrorists.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave the service chiefs an ultimatum to ‘secure’ the nation before the rainy season starts.

FULL LIST OF REDEPLOYED GENERALS

AS Maikobi – Major General DC Onyemulu – Major General HI Bature – Major General A Bande – Major General SA Yaro – Major General LA Adegboye – Major General OI Uzamere – Major General J Sarham- Major General OF Azinta – Major General JB Olawumi – Major General CO Ude – Major General G Oyefesobi – Major General BM Shafa- Major General NA Angbazo – Major General BA Akinroluyo – Major General HR Momoh – Major General KAY Isiyaku – Major General AT Hamman – Major General MO Uzoh – Major General AM Aliyu – Major General CC Okonkwo – Major General MA Masanawa – Major General JI Unuigbe – Major General JJ Ogonlade – Major General AN Dauda – Major General AA Jidda – Major General YI Shalangwa – Major General IN Yusuf – Major General JGK Myam – Major General SA Adebayo – Major General GA Umelo – Major General PB Fakrogha – Major General VO Ezugwu – Major General AB Omozoje – Major General EN Njoku – Major General SO Olabanji – Major Genera; GB Audu – Major General OA Akintade – Major General OT Akinjobi – Major General BA Isandu – Major General AM Alabi – Major General AA Adesope – Major General OW Ali – Major General MG Ali – Major General SS Araoye – Major General GS Abdullahi – Major General CG Musa – Major General US Mohammed – Major General KI Mukhtar – Major General KN Garba – Major General DH Ali-Keffi – Major General EV Onumajuru – Major General KI Yusuf – Major General BR Sinjen – Major General TA Lagbaja – Major General UU Bassey – Major General S Dahiru – Major General UA Yusuf – Major General KO Aligbe – Major General AK Ibrahim – Major General LA Fejokwu – Major General AB Ibrahim – Major General JO Ochai – Major General EAP Undiandeye – Major General OR Aiyenigba – Major General GU Chibuisi – Major General SG Mohammed – Major General IM Jallo – Major General IA Doma – Brigadier General IZ Ohiaka – Brigadier General AIM Lapai – Brigadier General A Adamu – Brigadier General V Ebhaleme – Brigadier General OO Odunuga – Brigadier General MO Jimoh – Brigadier General CU Onwunle – Brigadier General M Danmadami – Brigadier General ASO Onilema – Brigadier General AM Bello – Brigadier General SB Kumapayi – Brigadier General E Eji – Brigadier General LT Omoniyi – Brigadier General JO Ogwuoke – Brigadier General BA Muhammad – Brigadier General AA Eyitayo – Brigadier General HT Wesley – Brigadier General AG Fagge – Brigadier General JD Bulus – Brigadier General YK Musa – Brigadier General AU Kuliya – Brigadier General DI Salihu – Brigadier General OA Adenuga – Brigadier General CF Okafor – Brigadier General LG Lepdung – Brigadier General OA Fawole – Brigadier General MO Ihanuaze – Brigadier General SA Gumel – Brigadier General AR Bello – Brigadier General M Galadima – Brigadier General TT Sidick – Brigadier General AK Onasoga – Brigadier General IG Lassa – Brigadier General AA Adereti – Brigadier General JE Osifo – Brigadier General IO Olatunji – Brigadier General RI Odi – Brigadier General OM Bello – Brigadier General AJ Aliyu – Brigadier General AG Audu – Brigadier General IM Abdullahi – Brigadier General KO Ukandu – Brigadier General IA Ajose – Brigadier General OA James – Brigadier General GS Mohammed – Brigadier General IEE Akpaumontia – Brigadier General I Sule – Brigadier General EO Aduyebo – Brigadier General ST Shafaru – Brigadier General OS Obor – Brigadier General OA Fadairo – Brigadier General