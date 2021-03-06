The Nigerian Army has redeployed 204 officers to new formations across the country, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.
The redeployment, which sources said was effected on March 5, came the same day the Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, was confirmed and elevated to the rank of lieutenant general.
The redeployment came a day after the Nigerian Air Force announced a similar exercise.
Out of the 204 officers redeployed, 120 are generals.
Out of the 120 generals, 68 are major generals while the other 52 are brigadier generals.
Others affected were 31 colonels, nine lieutenant colonels, 25 majors, 13 captains and five lieutenants.
Notable amongst the generals redeployed are C. C. Okonkwo, a major general, who was in charge of Operation Safe Haven in Jos, Plateau State and now transferred to the Army Welfare Limited/Guarantee as a Group Managing Director.
Another major general, D.C. Onyemulu, replaces Mr Okonkwo as the commander, Operation Safe Haven.
Most of the affected officers are expected to resume at theire duty posts March 10.
Rising insecurity
The redeployment of the officers is coming amidst rising cases of Boko Haram attacks on army formations in the North-east region, banditry in the North-west and crimes and killings across the country.
PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that at least seven soldiers of the Nigerian Army were confirmed dead after an ambush by the terrorists.
President Muhammadu Buhari recently gave the service chiefs an ultimatum to ‘secure’ the nation before the rainy season starts.
FULL LIST OF REDEPLOYED GENERALS
- AS Maikobi – Major General
- DC Onyemulu – Major General
- HI Bature – Major General
- A Bande – Major General
- SA Yaro – Major General
- LA Adegboye – Major General
- OI Uzamere – Major General
- J Sarham- Major General
- OF Azinta – Major General
- JB Olawumi – Major General
- CO Ude – Major General
- G Oyefesobi – Major General
- BM Shafa- Major General
- NA Angbazo – Major General
- BA Akinroluyo – Major General
- HR Momoh – Major General
- KAY Isiyaku – Major General
- AT Hamman – Major General
- MO Uzoh – Major General
- AM Aliyu – Major General
- CC Okonkwo – Major General
- MA Masanawa – Major General
- JI Unuigbe – Major General
- JJ Ogonlade – Major General
- AN Dauda – Major General
- AA Jidda – Major General
- YI Shalangwa – Major General
- IN Yusuf – Major General
- JGK Myam – Major General
- SA Adebayo – Major General
- GA Umelo – Major General
- PB Fakrogha – Major General
- VO Ezugwu – Major General
- AB Omozoje – Major General
- EN Njoku – Major General
- SO Olabanji – Major Genera;
- GB Audu – Major General
- OA Akintade – Major General
- OT Akinjobi – Major General
- BA Isandu – Major General
- AM Alabi – Major General
- AA Adesope – Major General
- OW Ali – Major General
- MG Ali – Major General
- SS Araoye – Major General
- GS Abdullahi – Major General
- CG Musa – Major General
- US Mohammed – Major General
- KI Mukhtar – Major General
- KN Garba – Major General
- DH Ali-Keffi – Major General
- EV Onumajuru – Major General
- KI Yusuf – Major General
- BR Sinjen – Major General
- TA Lagbaja – Major General
- UU Bassey – Major General
- S Dahiru – Major General
- UA Yusuf – Major General
- KO Aligbe – Major General
- AK Ibrahim – Major General
- LA Fejokwu – Major General
- AB Ibrahim – Major General
- JO Ochai – Major General
- EAP Undiandeye – Major General
- OR Aiyenigba – Major General
- GU Chibuisi – Major General
- SG Mohammed – Major General
- IM Jallo – Major General
- IA Doma – Brigadier General
- IZ Ohiaka – Brigadier General
- AIM Lapai – Brigadier General
- A Adamu – Brigadier General
- V Ebhaleme – Brigadier General
- OO Odunuga – Brigadier General
- MO Jimoh – Brigadier General
- CU Onwunle – Brigadier General
- M Danmadami – Brigadier General
- ASO Onilema – Brigadier General
- AM Bello – Brigadier General
- SB Kumapayi – Brigadier General
- E Eji – Brigadier General
- LT Omoniyi – Brigadier General
- JO Ogwuoke – Brigadier General
- BA Muhammad – Brigadier General
- AA Eyitayo – Brigadier General
- HT Wesley – Brigadier General
- AG Fagge – Brigadier General
- JD Bulus – Brigadier General
- YK Musa – Brigadier General
- AU Kuliya – Brigadier General
- DI Salihu – Brigadier General
- OA Adenuga – Brigadier General
- CF Okafor – Brigadier General
- LG Lepdung – Brigadier General
- OA Fawole – Brigadier General
- MO Ihanuaze – Brigadier General
- SA Gumel – Brigadier General
- AR Bello – Brigadier General
- M Galadima – Brigadier General
- TT Sidick – Brigadier General
- AK Onasoga – Brigadier General
- IG Lassa – Brigadier General
- AA Adereti – Brigadier General
- JE Osifo – Brigadier General
- IO Olatunji – Brigadier General
- RI Odi – Brigadier General
- OM Bello – Brigadier General
- AJ Aliyu – Brigadier General
- AG Audu – Brigadier General
- IM Abdullahi – Brigadier General
- KO Ukandu – Brigadier General
- IA Ajose – Brigadier General
- OA James – Brigadier General
- GS Mohammed – Brigadier General
- IEE Akpaumontia – Brigadier General
- I Sule – Brigadier General
- EO Aduyebo – Brigadier General
- ST Shafaru – Brigadier General
- OS Obor – Brigadier General
- OA Fadairo – Brigadier General
