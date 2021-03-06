ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje says the declaration of Zamfara as a no-fly zone will help in addressing security challenges in Zamfara and neighbouring states.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, Mr Ganduje said this while speaking with reporters at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Saturday.

He urged politicians and other actors not to politicise security matters.

“Politicians should at least wait and see how the strategy works before making comments that are capable of undercutting the efforts of our security services to keep the country safe,” Mr Ganduje said.

He said the no-fly-zone order will “cut logistics supply to bandits and check evacuation of illegally mined natural resources, particularly gold”.

“The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara State. It is purely based on security and intelligence report that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there.

“The area has abundant natural resources, particularly gold and there is this suspicion the helicopters that venture into the forest and mining areas are being used to transport food and other supplies to the bandits, including weaponry,” the governor said.

“What the country needs now are concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry,” he added.

The governor said in view of the prevailing security challenges, particularly in the North-west and North-east, there is the need for a synergy between the states and the federal government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

He also urged state governments to co-operate with security agencies, traditional rulers, community and religious leaders in tackling the security challenges in the country.