After almost two weeks of reporting relatively low daily infection figures, Nigeria recorded 709 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Nigeria suffered its worst phase of the COVID-19 outbreak between December and January as daily infections averaged over 1,000.

Recently however, infection figures have been relatively low with daily cases hovering between 300 and 700 in the past 13 days.

Thursday’s figure is thus the highest in about two weeks.

Thursday’s 709 new cases, recorded in 21 states, is also higher than the 479 reported on Wednesday, signaling a possible return of high daily figures.

With the latest figure, the total infection tally in the country is now 157,671, according to an update published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Thursday night.

Nigerian, on Thursday, also recorded 12 deaths from COVID-19 as the country plans to commence vaccination after taking delivery of four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines on Tuesday.

The fatality toll in the country has relatively been on the rise. Thursday’s death tally raised the fatality toll in the past three days to 44 in total.

With the latest figure, the total fatality toll in the country is now 1,951, according to the NCDC.

Health experts believe the official data under-reports both infections and deaths because of the country’s limited testing capacity.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, has so far conducted test figures less than one per cent of the country’s 200 million population. Nigeria has conducted 1,544,008 tests so far.

Specifics

The 709 new cases were reported from 21 states – Adamawa (180), Lagos (141), Ondo (60), Anambra (54), Rivers (41), Taraba (33), Edo (30), Abia (22), Kaduna (22), FCT (21), Akwa Ibom (20), Kano (20), Plateau (11), Ekiti (10), Kebbi (10), Nasarawa (10), Bayelsa (7), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (5), and Gombe (1).

Adamawa had the highest daily figure on Thursday with 180 new cases while Lagos followed with 141 new infections to extend its lead as the most impacted city in Nigeria.

More than two-third of the over 157,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment. A total of 136,335 people have recovered after treatment.

The NCDC disclosed that 504 people were discharged Thursday after testing negative to the virus.

Thursday’s discharges include 229 community recoveries in Lagos State, 144 in Imo and 45 in Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, over 20,000 infections are still active in the country.