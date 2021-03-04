ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Airforce has killed a notorious criminal gang leader and some bandits operating in Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Homeland Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated this on Thursday.

He said Rufai Maigaji was killed alongside dozens of other bandits during an aerial military mission.

According to the statement, the aerial missions in which Mr Maikaji and his gang were neutralised were conducted in late February.

Mr Aruwan said Mr Maikaji and his accomplices, on sighting ground troops, had escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA “where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals”.

“After painstaking checks with security agencies, and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources, the Kaduna State Government can authoritatively confirm that one ‘Rufai Maikaji’ a deadly bandit who commanded over a hundred fighters has been neutralised.

“Rufai Maikaji, and dozens of his fighters were neutralised during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi LGA of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

“The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices.

“From further checks, ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his group were confirmed to be responsible for the killing, kidnapping and cattle rustling in many communities in Giwa, Igabi and Chikun LGAs, especially in the following locations: Iyatawa, Garke, Kumfa, Bakali, Karau-karau and Galadimawa, Anaba, Kerawa, Hashimawa, Sabon Birni, Buruku general area and parts of Chikun LGA axis of Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

“Rufai Maikaji is said to have begun his ignoble career as an errand boy to some deadly bandits in and around Sabon Birni general area of Igabi LGA. From this position, he grew to become a household name in banditry.

“The Kaduna State Government, military, police, DSS and all agencies have assured residents of the communities that suffered the brutality of ‘Rufai Maikaji’, that aggressive pursuit of other accomplices who escaped the onslaught is in full swing, and they will be caught sooner rather than later.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the military for taking down the bandit leader and his accomplices.

“The governor further assured them of the firm commitment of the government and people of Kaduna State in the ongoing operations against the bandits throughout the state.”

Many parts of the north, including Kaduna, have been ravaged by sporadic cases of violence, banditry and abductions for ransom in recent months despite military and police presence.