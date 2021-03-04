ADVERTISEMENT

Many persons have again been reported abducted by bandits in Zamfara State during an attack on Wednesday on Ruwan Tofa in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

Residents said the bandits invaded the community at night, setting houses, silos and other physical structures on fire.

The bandits were reported to have captured many residents who were fleeing the community after being forewarned of the attack.

“I cannot say the exact number of those kidnapped because they are many. Women and children constitute the majority of those abducted,” the source who asked not to be named for security reason added.

“Then they went round burning houses and silos unchallenged before moving with the victims,” the source said

The police confitmed the attack on the village and said officers had been deployed.

“Our combined teams of ground and aerial surveillance are on extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the victims suspected to have been kidnapped,” Mohammed Shehu, the police spokesperson said.

He urged members of the public to disregard figures quoted by some newspapers and assist the security forces in the ongoing operations.

“You are to equally remain calm, as we update you from time to time, please,” the statement read.

The latest abductions come less than a week after gunmen kidnapped 279 schoolgirls in Jangebe in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state. The students were released Tuesday morning.

To check lawlessness in the state, the federal government has declared a no-fly-zone in Zamfara.

Governor Bello Matawalle controversially initiated a peace dialogue, offering amnesty to bandits who renounce criminality. However, this has not appeased the bandits who continue to kidnap and attack rural communities.