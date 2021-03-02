ADVERTISEMENT

One of the children abducted last Friday at Zamfara Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Hafsat Anka, said the captives threatened ”to kill, fry and eat them if they misbehaved”.

Hafsat, while narrating her ordeal to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Government House, Gusau, shortly after regaining freedom, stated that they trekked over a long distance from the school, had a stopover for some hours before they reached their destination.

“There was no clean water or good food, and we felt we had already spent years even though it was our first day and the bandits kept firing into the air to scare us.

“They were very young boys with one elder they called Kasalle or Yaya who gave them instructions, and he was the one that stopped them from touching (raping) any of us,” Hafsat stated.

According to her, ”the bandits wore military uniforms and claimed they defeated the security officials by invading the school and successfully whisking the girls away”.

Hafsat, who said she was happy for being rescued, pointed out that she would continue her studies ”but as a day student”.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the students were abducted last Friday around 2 a.m. generating public outcry across the world

We also reported how the students were safely returned .

(NAN)