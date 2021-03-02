Nigeria has received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Assess Facility, COVAX.
This makes Nigeria the third Africa country to benefit from the COVAX facility after Ghana and Ivory Coast.
COVAX, an initiative co-led by the vaccine alliance, GAVI and the World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by dividing about two billion doses across 92 low and middle-income countries.
The facility promises access to vaccines for up to 20 per cent of participating countries’ population with an initial supply beginning in the first quarter of the year to immunise three per cent of their populations.
The COVID-19 vaccines arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport at about 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
