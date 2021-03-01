ADVERTISEMENT

Some gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked the Iboko Divisional Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

A police station was similarly attacked by gunmen in Akwa Ibom State on Monday.

It is unclear, for now, if the attacks on police facilities, which are on the increase lately in the South-east and South-south regions, are coordinated.

Details of the Ebonyi attack were unavailable at the time of filing the report.

The attackers were said to have set the building ablaze, using fire bombs.

Police Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Aliyu Garba, confirmed the incident.

“Yes they attacked the station around 1a.m. but there was no casualties.

“They threw improvised fire bomb at the station and it ignited but it only affected a small part of the building.”

Mr Garba said steps were being taken to protect police facilities and personnel in the state.

Part of the steps, he said, include reinforcements in units and divisions needing such and rebuilding the confidence of personnel.

Three police officers were killed in a January attack on the Onueke police station in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Divisional Headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area, was similarly attacked in February by gunmen who set the station and four patrol vehicles on fire.

The gunmen carted away arms and ammunition at the station.

Three police stations were attacked recently in three other South-east states of Abia, Imo and Anambra by some unidentified gunmen, leading to the death of some officers.

In the Abia attacks, which occurred in Aba, two officers were killed.

The gunmen set part of the station ablaze and carted away arms and ammunition.

Similarly, two police officers were killed in two separate incidents in Anambra State last Wednesday when some gunmen attacked a police patrol team and a checkpoint in the state.