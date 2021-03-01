ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday attacked a police station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south.

This is the latest in a series of attacks against police officers and police facilities lately in Nigeria’s South-east and South-south regions.

It is unclear, for now, if the attacks are coordinated or isolated incidents.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday afternoon, said a part of the Essien Udim police station and some old vehicles, which were parked as exhibits at the station, were set on fire by the gunmen.

Mr MacDon said the commissioner of police in the state visited the scene of the attack and has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Essien Udim has been notorious for cult-related killings and violence.

Two police officers were killed about six days ago in the local government area when suspected cultists attacked a police checkpoint in the area.

In the neighbouring Cross River State, four police officers were killed on Thursday by gunmen in Calabar, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the police in the state have been thrown into grief by the incident which she said was “very bitter and ugly.”

“The killers would not have a place to hide as the force would fish them out and serve justice on them,” she said.

“It is quite unfortunate. We feel really sad. The Command is in mourning over the death of the four officers who lost their lives.

“We are investigating the matter and will surely root out the culprits, no matter how far they run or hide. We must get them and that I can assure you,” the police spokesperson said.

In Abia State, Nigeria’s South-east, two police stations were attacked in separate incidents last month. The gunmen razed down the stations, killed some officers, and carted away arms and ammunition.