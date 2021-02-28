ADVERTISEMENT

The State Security Service (SSS) has confirmed the arrest of Salihu Tanko, a former media aide to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Tanko was arrested hours after calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to check Nigeria’s worsening insecurity or resign. He has also been sacked by Governor Ganduje.

The SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya, in a short statement late Saturday in Abuja said Mr Tanko is in their custody, facing investigation.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” the statement read.

The SSS apparently responded following a campaign on Twitter for Mr Tanko’s release under the hashtag #freedawisu.

Mr Tanko’s father, Tanko Yakassai, had told PREMIUM TIMES earlier on Saturday morning that his son was arrested and taken to Abuja from Kano.

Mr Yakassai debunked an earlier speculation that his son was kidnapped.

“It was not a kidnap incident. I have confirmation that he was arrested by the SSS,” the elderly politician said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Tanko, on Twitter, saying the All Progressive Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians over the worsening insecurity.

Following the abductions of 27 schoolboys in Kagara, Niger State and 317 schoolgirls in Zamfara, Mr Tanko had on Friday taken to social media to express his anger.

He said the APC government at all levels has failed to deliver on its primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians.

Mr Tanko, in a series of tweets, called on President Buhari to deal with the escalating insecurity or resign.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do, which is to secure lives & properties.

“Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he wrote on his verified Twitter handle, @dawisu

Following the comments, Governor Ganduje relieved Mr Tanko of his appointment.

A statement by the state government announcing the sack said Mr Tanko had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore could not be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe in.