The Kano State Government has closed 10 boarding schools following the incessant abduction of students from boarding schools in northern states.

The Kano commissioner for education, Sanusi Kiru, announced this in an audio message sent to journalists on Friday evening.

He said the closure followed a thorough analysis and assessment of the abduction of boarding students during night hours in some Northern states.

He listed the affected Kano schools as Government Secondary School Ajingi, Government Girls Secondary School Sumaila, Government Girls Secondary School Jogana, Government Girls Secondary School Gezawa and Government Secondary School Kafin Maiyaki.

Others, according to Mr Kiru,are Maitama Sule Science Secondary School Gaya, Government Girls Unity School Kachako, Government Girls Secondary School Kunchi, Government Unity College Karaye and Government Girls Arabic College Albasu.

Mr Kiru called on parents whose children are in the affected schools to go and pick them immediately.

The announcement was made several hours after the abduction of 317 students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State, in the early hours of Friday.

Following the Jangebe abduction, the Zamfara government shut all boarding schools in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Jangebe abduction occurred about 10 days after over 40 students, staff members and parents were abducted by armed bandits from a school in Niger State. Those abducted in Niger were yet to be released at the time of this report.

Zamfara, in Northwest Nigeria, is one of the states most affected by bandits’ attacks. The attacks have continued despite negotiations initiated by the state government with the bandits. The state government has repeatedly announced that many bandits had surrendered their arms and agreed to amnesty offered by the state government.