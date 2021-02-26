ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 634 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, making it exactly one week of reporting less than 700 daily cases.

The new figure raises the total number of infections in the country to 154,476, according to the infectious disease agency, NCDC.

Since the increase in infections officially declared the second wave of the pandemic last December, Nigeria had averaged over 1,000 cases daily.

But in the past one week, daily cases have fallen below 700, suggesting the worst phase of the viral infection may be coming to an end.

Thursdays’ figure is slightly lower than the 655 cases recorded on Wednesday.

But the daily death toll from the disease has continued to vacillate, with six deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday raising the total fatalities in the past one week to 88. About 11 people died from the viral infection in the previous 24 hours.

Nigeria’s fatality toll is now 1,891 in total.

Specifics

The 634 new cases were reported from 22 states – Lagos (259), Osun (45), Edo(38), Ogun (35), FCT (33), Anambra (26), Imo (24), Ondo (24), Akwa Ibom (20), Plateau (20), Abia (19), Kaduna (19), Ebonyi (17), Borno (10), Rivers (10), Kano (9), Delta (8), Kebbi (7), Nasarawa (4) Oyo (3), Enugu (2) and Ekiti (2).

Lagos had the highest daily figure with 259 new cases; followed by Osun and Edo with 45 and 38 cases respectively.

Of the over 154,000 new cases, a total of 131,699 patients have recovered across the country

Meanwhile, there are nearly 21,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centres.

Nigeria, with a population of about two billion people, has conducted 1,489,103 tests so far.