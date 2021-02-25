ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, said he has received “little or no support” from the federal government towards the rescue of the 42 persons abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, last week.

Bandits abducted the persons, including 27 students, three workers and 12 members of their families in the school located in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a statement by the governor’s media aide, Mary Noel-Berje, on Thursday, Mr Bello made the remarks during a visit by a former Abia governor, Orji Kalu, in Minna.

Mr Kalu, who was in Niger to sympathise with the governor over the incident, had called on the federal government to set up a joint security committee to expedite action for the release of the abducted persons.

In his response, Mr Bello “supported the call from Mr Kalu, pointing out that at the moment, he has little or no support from the government at the centre but reiterated the state government’s commitments to securing the release of the abductees,” the statement noted.

The statement, however, did not elaborate on the area of support the federal government was failing to offer.

Ms Noel-Berje did not return calls from our reporter seeking clarification of the statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mrs Noel-Berje had told this newspaper the state government was making efforts for the unconditional release of the schoolboys and without payment of ransom.

She reminded PREMIUM TIMES that the government had earlier secured the release of travellers earlier abducted in the same area, saying this was done without payment of ransom.

“The governor and other officials at Government House are having sleepless nights while making efforts to rescue the schoolboys and we are hoping and praying that they will be rescued soon,” the spokesperson had said.