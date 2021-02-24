The Senate on Wednesday approved N11.3 billion (11,352,457,101.70) as the budget of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2020 fiscal year.

About N1.3 billion (1,362,814,243) of the amount was allocated for the procurement of teargas. About N1 billion was allocated for the procurement of arms and ammunition.

The approval was a sequel to the consideration and adoption of the harmonised report of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Haliru Jika, presented the report.

A breakdown of the NPTF’s budget was contained in the report which was seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

The Senate approval comes a week after President Muhammadu Buhari transmitted the budget to the Senate for consideration and approval. The implementation of the budget would lapse on April 30, 2021.

Breakdown of the budget

Below is the breakdown of the N11.3 billion budget as contained in the document:

*Provision of specialised/operational vehicle double cabinet-pick-up van for patrol – N7,600,000,000

* Procurement of arms and ammunitions – N1,000,000,000

* Procurement of personnel protective gear (bullet proof vest and helmet) – N469,338,550

* Procurement of riot control equipment (teargas) – N1,362,814,243

* Provision of COVID-19 protection kit for police personnel – N358,379,191

* Supply of drugs and medical equipment for police hospitals – N533,894,117

* Office furniture and equipment – N29,031,000

Mr Jika in his presentation said it is the first budget of the NPTF, since the establishment Act came into being in 2019.

Only 0.5 per cent of the total revenue that accrued to the Federation Account and 0.5 per cent of the total Value Added Tax were remitted to the NPTF account; the other sources of revenue as prescribed in the NPTF Establishment Act have not made any remittance, he explained.

Giving a breakdown of the budget component, the lawmaker said projected income was put at N35 billion (N34,984,314,243) while N11.3 billion (N11,354,457,101.70) was budgeted for capital expenditure.

He explained that the balance of N23.6 billion (N23,631,857,141.30) will be carried over to the 2021 budget of the NPTF.

He, therefore, called on the NPTF to expedite action on the implementation of the 2020 budget in order to meet up with the April 30 deadline.

In his remarks, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the approval of the NPTF budget would “help the police to increase their capacities and of course, provide better and improved services across the country.”

“This is one of the benefits of what we have passed here – the Police Trust Fund – and I’m sure that the National Assembly will continue to support our security agencies for optimal performance,” he added.