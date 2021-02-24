ADVERTISEMENT

Hoodlums on Wednesday killed a police officer and razed down a patrol vehicle in Ekwulobia in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Ekwulobia is said to be one of the largest cities in Anambra State after Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi.

The circumstances surrounding the attack remain hazy, for now.

A video clip posted on Twitter showed the body of the slain officer dumped at a roadside.

It appeared the attackers carted away the officer’s rifle.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Mohammed, a chief superintendent of police, said the commissioner of police in the state had visited the scene of the killing and has ordered for an investigation.

The police spokesperson said they were not yet certain about the number of officers killed. “We are still at the scene as I am talking to you, so let us wait until we get details,” he said.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after a police station was attacked and two officers killed in Aba, Abia State, still in the South-east.