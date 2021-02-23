ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has announced the recovery of the Marte Local Government of Borno State and other communities recently captured by Boko Haram terrorists.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday by the army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how at least seven Nigerian soldiers were confirmed dead after an ambush by the terrorists.

The soldiers were ambushed at the ASC21/153TF battalion in Marte Local Government Council of the state, military sources confirmed to this newspaper.

Other sources briefed on the matter said the troops were overwhelmed and could not withstand the superior firepower of the terrorists.

The unit which was totally dislodged was moved to Dikwa Local Government Area of the state.

Successful recovery

Mr Yerima said the territories were recovered in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force.

He said ”the troops killed some of the terrorists and destroyed improvised explosive devices (IED), land mines and other dangerous equipment”.

“Troops of Nigerian Army troops this afternoon, around 3 p.m., recovered New Marte and adjoining communities from the devilish Boko Haram terrorists. This is coming less than the 48 hours directive earlier given to the troops to recover the town by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru.

“The troops backed by air cover from the Nigerian Air Force, successfully charged through Marte town, destroying several Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) and landmines laced across their routes and killing scores of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and successfully recovered the town.

“The gallant troops are currently in total control of the general area. Details soon,” the statement said.

Despite aggressive bombardments on areas inhabited by Boko Haram terrorists, the insurgents have continued attacking soft targets and army lines in swathes of the North-east.

The more than 10 years campaign of the group, which is seeking an Islamic state within the country and abhors western education, has led to the deaths of thousands of Nigerians and the displacement of many communities in the region.