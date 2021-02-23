ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that he asked that the military be deployed to the Orlu area of Imo State. He said this was to quell violence on citizens perpetrated by ‘militants.’

Although the governor did not disclose the identity of the ‘militants,’ they are believed to be members of the outlawed group, IPOB, and its recently formed security network, ESN.

Mr Uzodinma said this in Abuja Tuesday while briefing journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Well, the issue of bringing the military to Imo state; you recall, during the EndSARS protests, a lot of properties were damaged in Imo State; police stations were burnt down, soldiers were killed, their rifles removed from them. And immediately after the EndSARS, we thought it was over then issues of kidnapping, where you know, a Catholic bishop was kidnapped, people were killed.

“And these militants come out and begin to shoot. We’ve lost lives, market women were killed, old women were raped in Orlu area of Imo State and they visited this serious terror on the citizenry. And then I came here, pleaded with Mr President for his support and he sent additional support by sending in police and the military also came in. And that is where we are,” the governor said.

Controversy has trailed the deployment of soldiers to Orlu area of Imo with IPOB alleging that its members and other Igbos were being unjustly targeted.

