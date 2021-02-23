Jim Ovia-led Zenith Bank Plc saw a 34 per cent surge in its asset base in 2020, lifting the bank’s value from N6.347 trillion to N8.481 trillion in one year and making it Nigeria’s biggest bank by asset, its audited financial statements showed on Tuesday.
The lender could, however, cede that position to its fierce rival, Access Bank, when its own financial statements are issued any moment from now.
Access Bank executed no fewer than four major expansion deals on the continent last year including acquisitions in Kenya, Zambia, Cameroun and Mozambique, which should catapult its asset estimate well beyond the N7.925 trillion reported in September 2020, and has lined up more of such transactions in eight other countries across Africa.
READ ALSO: Zenith Bank wins Nigeria’s Bank of the Year 2020 award
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Discussion about this post