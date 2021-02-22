ADVERTISEMENT

The attacks by bandits on communities in Kaduna continued on Sunday as a church and two houses were razed.

The Sunday attack occurred in Kikwari village, Kajuru Local Government Area, an official said.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security, said a Holy Family Catholic Church and two houses were razed in the Sunday attack.

Earlier on Saturday, in an attack on a community in Igabi Local Government Area, bandits killed a man and his son and abducted many others.

“The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children,” Mr Aruwan had said of the Saturday incident.

Some of the kidnapped victims were, however, rescued by security operatives, he said.

There was no record of abduction in Sunday’s attack but buildings were set ablaze by the armed bandits.

Residents of the community reportedly fled the area on receiving information that some “bandits” were sighted outside the village.

“On getting to the location the armed bandits set ablaze the place of worship and the two houses,” Mr Aruwan said.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attack while commiserating with the entire community.

Mr El-Rufai empathized with the church and assured that the government under his watch would continue to work hard in the fight against banditry and other crimes, he added

“The governor charged worshippers to remain strong in their faith and devotion, and see it as an act perpetrated by enemies of peace, humanity and diversity who will not succeed but will be defeated by the grace of God.”

According to the commissioner, Mr El-Rufai has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the damage done and take appropriate action.

“Security agencies will sustain patrols in the area,” he said

The attacks on Kaduna communities have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives to the state.

Kaduna, like many other states in the North-west and North-central, continues to suffer from attacks by the bandits who kill and kidnap at will as officials express divergent views on how to address the problem.

While Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State calls for dialogue with the bandits, his Kaduna counterpart, Mr El-Rufai says the bandits should be treated as criminals and the State should use maximum force to deal with them.