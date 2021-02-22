ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria recorded 521 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the lowest daily infection figure since the beginning of 2021.

This is according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night.

A total of eight deaths were also recorded from the virus on Sunday.

The eight deaths indicated a significant decrease from the 18 fatalities on Saturday and raised the death toll to 1,839 in total.

With 521 new infections from 20 states, Nigeria now has a total of 152,074 confirmed cases.

After weeks of high infection figures averaging around 1,000 daily cases, the numbers seem to have reduced marginally last week. In the past three days, daily cases have fallen below 700.

Meanwhile, the death toll has remained relatively high with 36 fatalities recorded in the past three days.

Worst still, health experts say the official numbers do not give a “full picture” of the outbreak in the country. They say low testing in many states across the country means infections have been under-reported, a situation considered the biggest challenge in the nation’s management of the outbreak.

Recoveries

More than two-thirds of the over 151,000 people infected by COVID-19 in Nigeria have recovered after treatment.

The figure indicates the level of success the country’s health professionals have recorded in containing the virus.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, a total of 128,619 have recovered after treatment.

Although people who recover from a viral infection often develop immunity against the same disease, it remains unclear whether this is the case with COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, over 20,000 infections are still active in the country.

Specifics

The 521 new cases were reported from 20 states – Lagos (166), Ogun (52), Rivers (47), Adamawa(37), Ebonyi (37), Akwa Ibom (25), Osun (21), Bayelsa (18), Kaduna (17), Oyo (16), FCT (15), Ekiti (14), Kano (12), Edo (12), Borno (9), Yobe (8), Ondo (6), Nasarawa (4) Bauchi (2) and Kwara (3).

Lagos had the highest in the tally with 116 new cases; followed by Ogun and Rivers with 52 and 47 infections respectively.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.