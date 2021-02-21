ADVERTISEMENT

Six persons were feared dead after a military aircraft crashed in Abuja on Sunday, officials said.

The aircraft, King Air 350, crashed after reporting engine failure enroute Minna, Hadi Sirika, Nigeria’s aviation minister, tweeted Sunday afternoon.

He said the crash “appears to be fatal”, and said the aircraft crashed “short of” the Abuja airport runway.

“A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any,” Mr Sirika tweeted.

A spokesperson for Ministry of Aviation, James Odaudu, told PREMIUM TIMES that six persons were on board the aircraft.

He said the accident was fatal.

Editor’s Note: Our earlier report mistated the site of the accident. The crash occured in Abuja, not Niger State.