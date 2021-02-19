ADVERTISEMENT

A visit by PREMIUM TIMES to the hostels of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, has revealed the dire state of neglect of the school from where 27 students were abducted Tuesday evening.

Armed men dressed in army uniforms abducted the students and 15 officials of the college and their relatives.

The bandits also killed one of the students, while 42 other students could not be accounted for, this newspaper gathered.

None of the 42 kidnapped people has been rescued but the government and security agencies have assured that they will be released unhurt.

The learning and boarding facilities are dilapidated and in dire need of renovation, as captured by our reporter who visited the school premises on Friday.

During the tour, our reporter visited Lafene and Barde hostels from where the students were kidnapped.

Apart from the hostel facility, PREMIUM TIMES also checked the classes, laboratories, examination hall and other buildings.

According to multiple sources, the governor of the state, Abubakar Bello, during his first term in office, promised to renovate the facilities but has done nothing since.

Mr Bello was re-elected for a second term in 2019.

“He came around then. He said he wanted to see the food the students were eating. In fact, he was nearly moved to tears. Some days after, some people came to do evaluation. But up till now, we have not seen them again,” an official of the school said, asking not to be named for fear of victimisation.

Some of the students who escaped the attack lamented the poor state of the facilities in separate interviews with this newspaper.

“That’s where we have been sleeping even with the roofing removed in some parts,” a student occupant of Lafene hostel said.