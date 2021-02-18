ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected herdsmen have killed seven farmers in some communities in Edo State.

The gruesome attack was said to have been carried out on Wednesday at Ugboke, Oshodi, Okokodo, Ariyan, and Yoruba camp situated in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said efforts were on to arrest the perpetrators.

An indigene of the area, Janet Ighodaro, said the killer herdsmen used the popular Yoruba camp located in Ovia North-East LGA as a base to launch an attack into various communities in the area.

Mrs Ighodaro said, “I was lucky to escape the stray bullets. I have come to Benin City to take refuge with her family. The suspected gunmen shot sporadically killing seven persons.”

Four of the victims, Mrs Ighodaro said, were returning from their farm when they were shot and killed on the spot.

“Others were killed in their farms,” she added.

She lamented that the gruesome attack on the camps and communities was reported to the police. She said security presence in the area was zero.

Mrs Ighodaro stressed that the policemen who arrived in the area on Wednesday only stopped at Okokhua community.

“They (the police) rather instructed affected communities to bring the dead bodies to them at Okokhuo,” she said.

She called on security operatives to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency.

Police reaction

Police spokesperson, Mr Nwabuzor, said the dead bodies have been evacuated from the bush.

“The State Police Command is aware of the incident that happened within the jurisdiction of Ekhiadolor Divisional Police Command. The DPO and his operatives visited the crime site and evacuated the bodies, and moves are on to ensure that place is calm and the lives return to normalcy.

“Also, the police is carrying out its investigation to effect the arrest of the criminal herdsmen who perpetrated the dastardly acts. The command is bent on using every legal means to fish out the criminals,” Mr Nwabuzor explained.

Killer herdsmen had been linked with the rising cases of kidnappings and other criminal activities in Edo State lately.

On February 3, several women blocked major roads in Uromi, Esan North-East LGA to protest against the activities of killer herdsmen which they said have brought untold hardship to their communities.

They listed the criminal activities of the herdsmen to include armed robbery, raping, and destruction of farmlands and crops, among others.