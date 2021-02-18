ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 869 new COVID-19 cases in 24 states, according to health authorities.

The latest figure, which indicated a significant decrease from 1,368 new cases recorded on Tuesday, raised the total coronavirus infections in Nigeria to 149,369.

Eight people also died from the disease on Wednesday raising the fatality toll to 1,787 in total.

This is according to an update Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Specifics

The 869 new cases were reported from 24 states – Lagos (229), Rivers (79), Taraba (73), Oyo (66), Ogun (60), FCT (58), Plateau (56), Kwara (38), Ondo (38), Osun (24), Kano (22), Nasarawa (21), Abia (19), Edo (19), Akwa Ibom (19), Cross River (10), Delta (9), Benue (8), Ekiti (6), Borno (6), Katsina (4), Bauchi (3), Bayelsa (1) and Zamfara (1).

Lagos had the highest toll in Wednesday’s tally with 229 new cases; followed by Rivers and the Taraba with 79 and 73 infections respectively.

Of the over 149,000 new cases, a total of 125,722 patients have recovered across the country.

Meanwhile, there are nearly 24,000 patients still receiving treatments in isolation centers.

Since the pandemic broke out in February last year, the country has carried out over 1.3 million tests.