At least 30 travellers were abducted Sunday evening by gunmen who ambushed commuters along the Tegina-Zungeru highway in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Officials of the drivers union in the area said the victims were travelling in a bus of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) when they ran into an ambush by the bandits.

The gunmen also killed three members of the local vigilante group which attempted to foil their operation.

Bello Muhammed, a senior official of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Tegina, told PREMIUM TIMES that the vigilante members were shot dead by the assailants while the group was attempting to foil the abduction.

Mr Muhammed said the victims were returning as a party from a wedding in Rijau Local Government Area.

He said the driver of the bus, Isa Dangana, was among those abducted.

The police spokesperson in Niger, Wasiu Abiodun, did not respond to PREMIUM TIMES’ calls requesting police comments for this story.

The residents said abductions were unusual on that stretch of the highway, though some communities adjoining it had suffered attacks and abductions before. They said commuters ply the highway because they consider it relatively safe.

Below are the unedited names of the abducted persons as provided by the NURTW officials in the area.

Talatu,

jummai,

larai Halima

Aisha ya Fati,

Sala,

Saadatu,

Hauwa Asmamau,

Hassana,

Maryam,

Nafisa,

Abdulkadir,

Hassan,

Sadiq,

Babakarami,

Mama Iye,

Mama jummai,

Mama larai

Hauwa abdlsm

Asmau abdlsm

Mama Halima

Anty ladidi

Hassan Ashiru

Baba kararami

Sadiq abdlsm

Hassana abdlsm

Abba abdlsm

Nafisa Adamu

Saadatu Danjuma

Salamatu Danjuma