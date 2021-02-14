ADVERTISEMENT

The Kaduna State Government on Saturday said three passengers were killed by suspected bandits around Yakowa village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday night in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan said security agencies reported the attack on a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun Local Government Area.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the development and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the bandits, while sending condolences to their families.

The commissioner said investigations into the incidents were in progress, as troops continue to intensify patrols in the general areas.

Also in Kaduna, troops of the 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday foiled an ambush by a group of armed bandits at Ungwan Laya near Birnin Gwari, killing many of them, an official said.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Mr Daramola said that the troops were able to beat their ways through the ambush, killing several of the bandits who were over 100 in number.

He, however, added that an undisclosed number of gallant personnel of the Nigerian Air force involved in the operation lost their lives, while others sustained injuries and currently receiving treatments.

According to him, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Oladayo Amao, has expressed his condolences to the family of the gallant officers who paid the supreme price.

“The CAS on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the families of the fallen heroes and prays that the Almighty God grants their souls peaceful repose.

“The CAS, who visited the injured personnel in the hospital this evening, has urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements,” he said.

(NAN)